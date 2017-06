This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Coach Lisa Morgan’s Run Jump Throw track and field clinic will be held Sunday, June 11, at Underhill Field, from 3 to 6 p.m.

The free clinic teaches the basic skills of running, jumping and throwing.

There will be raffles, giveaways, music and lots of fun! The clinic is for children in grades K-8 and ages 5-14. To register, go to http://runjumpthrow.usatf.org/event.cfm?id=159261.

For more information, contact coachlisamorgan1@gmail.com