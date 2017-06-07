Sixth Annual Switch Sticks event is a huge success at Columbia HS

Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Sixth Annual Columbia High School Switch Sticks was a huge success.

The event, held at Underhill Field on June 5, featured games in which the boys and girls played against each other and switched sticks.

There were four great games.

The Eighth-Grade Girls’ team won, 5-2.

The Boys’ Freshman team won, 2-1.

The Boys JV team won, 3-0.

The Varsity boys’ team won, 5-2

The event was supported by various donators.

Although thunderstorms were threatening the entire time, the event came off without a hitch.