Columbia HS track and field athletes give good efforts at state Meet of Champions

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Columbia High School track and field athletes gave good efforts at the NJSIAA state Meet of Champions at Northern Burlington County Regional High School in Columbus on Saturday, June 10.

Celine Egeonu, a junior, was 14th in the high jump at 5 feet-2 inches. Dahria Lewis, a senior, also took 14th in the long jump at 17-5.

Catherine Jordan, a junior, placed 27th in the 800-meter run in 2:23.48.

The girls’ 4-x-800-meter relay took 16th in 9:45.34.

The Cougars had two athletes compete at the meet. Malcolm Moore finished 16th in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles in 9:35.97 and fellow senior Jared Pangallozzi was 17th in the 3,200-meter run in 9:35.97.

The Meet of Champions consisted of the top six finishers, plus wild-card berths, from the Group state meets held the previous weekend.