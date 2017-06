Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School varsity softball team featured five players who have earned All-Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division honors this season.

Maya Goldner, a junior, made the First Team; juniors Jordan Stephan and Ally Krause each made Second Team; and junior Clementine Sherman and freshman Hudson Hassler each made Honorable Mention.

The young Cougars finished with a 9-12 record.