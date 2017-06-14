Columbia HS alum Jimmy Murphy drafted by Baltimore Orioles

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Columbia High School alum Jimmy Murphy was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth round of the Major League Baseball Draft on June 13.

Murphy, a right-handed pitcher from Fordham University, was the No. 248 player selected overall on the second day of the draft.

As a fifth-year senior and team co-captain this spring, Murphy, 22, was named to the First Team All-Atlantic Conference. In 13 starts, the 6-foot, 190-pound hurler posted a 6-7 record with a 2.59 Earned Run Average while tossing a team-high 93.2 innings and tying for the team lead in wins. Murphy also was second on the team in strikeouts (85) and struck out at least six in nine of his 13 starts.

Murphy finished the season by outdueling Atlantic 10 Pitcher of the Year Aaron Phillips, of St. Bonaventure, with a complete game win, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts on May 20.

Murphy finished his career at Fordham ranked seventh in appearances made (71) and 11th in career starts (32).

Murphy is a 2012 CHS graduate.

In his senior year at CHS in 2012, Murphy went 3-1 with 93 strikeouts in 66 innings pitched, allowing 10 runs, six earned, and nine walks.