Columbia HS senior Chloe Holt Reiss earns Best Teammate Award

Columbia High School’s Chloe Holt Reiss has earned the 2017 Investors Bank Best Teammate Award. Chloe, along with student- athletes from high schools in the Super Essex Conference, were recently honored during ceremonies at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center. A senior, she was the captain of the Cougars’ varsity swimming team. Chloe was recognized for her leadership and dedication to inspiring the squad’s swimmers.
