Columbia HS senior Chloe Holt Reiss earns Best Teammate Award

By on No Comment

From left to right: Montclair State University’s Beth Gottung, guest speaker at the awards event and a former MSU field hockey coach; Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center Executive Director Eve Schaenen; Columbia H.S.’s Best Teammate Chloe Holt Reiss; and Investors Bank Sr. V.P. & Regional Manager Robert Zajac. Photo courtesy by Steve Hockstein.

Columbia High School’s Chloe Holt Reiss has earned the 2017 Investors Bank Best Teammate Award. Chloe, along with student- athletes from high schools in the Super Essex Conference, were recently honored during ceremonies at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center. A senior, she was the captain of the Cougars’ varsity swimming team. Chloe was recognized for her leadership and dedication to inspiring the squad’s swimmers.

  ,

Columbia HS senior Chloe Holt Reiss earns Best Teammate Award added by on
View all posts by Editor →

Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com

Leave a Reply