South Orange and Maplewood holds 4th annual Two Towns Triathlon

SOUTH ORANGE/MAPLEWOOD – The 4th annual Two Towns Triathlon for Kids was held in South Orange on Saturday, June 17. South Orange and Maplewood children between the ages of 7 and 14 swam laps in the South Orange Pool, biked through Meadowland Park and the West Montrose Neighborhood, and finished the race running around the duck pond in Meadowland Park. Gold and Silver medals were awarded for 1st and 2nd place for boys and girls in each age group. Congratulations to all the 2017 Winners:

Age 7-8: Zachary Bye (10:08), Luke Spoerel (10:25), Audrey Marvell (11:17), Rianna LaVerdiere (11.46)

Age 9-10: Henry Drapkin (11:04), Anthony Novemsky (13:33), Margaret McManus (16:04), Evyn Katz (18:13)

Age 11-12: Tyler Headley (19:58), Angus Sim (23:07), Maya Glenn (22:58), Della Zimmerman (24:50)

Age: 13-14: Luc Francis (25:54), Max Jarman (26:01), Katharina Dowlin (26:52), Rosalie Baron (30:09)