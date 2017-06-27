Maplewood’s Pat Ryan leads Morristown-Beard School golf team to historic season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Led by Maplewood resident Pat Ryan, Class of 2018, the Morristown-Beard School boys’ varsity golf team enjoyed an historic season this spring.

The Crimson posted a 19-3 record and won four major tournaments – the Prep “B” championship, the North Jersey Non-Public “B” title, the Morris County Golf Championship, and the K Golf Invitational. Morristown-Beard School also came within three strokes of winning a state title at the NJSIAA Tournament of Champions.

Ryan, who earned First Team All-Liberty Division honors, was the top golfer at the Morris County Tournament, leading the Crimson to their first Morris County Tournament title. Morristown-Beard shot a combined 294 for the day – the first team to ever break 300!

Ryan paced MBS to the Prep B title on May 15 by placing first individually with a low score of 72. At the North Jersey, Non-Public B Tournament, he led the Crimson by shooting a 78 to take second place individually. In the Tournament of Champions, Ryan tied for fifth place overall with a score of 79.