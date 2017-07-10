Maplewood-South Orange 8U travel softall team takes second place at Summer Sizzle tournament in Woodbridge

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE – The Maplewood-South Orange 8U travel softball team captured second place at the Summer Sizzle softball tournament in Woodbridge over July 8-9 weekend.

The Villagers lost a hotly contested championship game, 4-3, in the bottom of the last inning to a determined squad from Metuchen.

The team went 2-1 in pool play on Saturday, July 8, and were the third seed heading into the elimination round on Sunday, July 9.

To reach the championship, the Villagers beat the South Plainfield Tremors, 8-6, in the quarterfinals, avenging a pool play loss, and then took on the undefeated No. 2 seeded North Brunswick team. The Villagers bested North Brunswick, 13-4, to set up the final game against Metuchen.

Every Villager contributed to the team’s run to the final, just as they have done all season long.

The Villagers are currently tied for second place in Parkway Invitational Softball League with five games left to play.