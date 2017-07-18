10U Villagers Softball team captures Cranford Summer Slam Tournament title

The 10U Villagers beam while holding their championship trophies from the Cranford Summer Slam Tournament. Back row from left: Talia Baptiste, Mariel Amador, Molly Bigelow, Addison Secor, Sam Stein, and Charlotte Drapkin Front row: Kaitlyn Jordan, Emmylou Ethan, Ali Leibensperger, Libby Kosik, Lydia Friedman, and Molly Carlton. Photo courtesy of Dan Secor.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – The Maplewood-South Orange 10U Villagers Softball team won the Cranford Summer Slam Tournament held July 15-16.  The Villagers started the tournament strong by winning three games on Saturday, July 15, which placed them as the No. 1 seed heading into the single-elimination round.

On Sunday, July 16, they continued their winning ways by beating Springfield, 12-0, Cranford Gold, 8-0 and in the championship game, Mountainside, 2-0.

Overall, the Villagers went 6-0 over the two days and outscored their opponents, 48-2.

