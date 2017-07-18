Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Registration is open for Cougar Soccer Club Academy programs for girls and boys, birth years 2009 through 2014. Register before August 1 and receive $25 discount. For details and to register, go to CougarSoccerClub.com Cougar Soccer Club of Maplewood and South Orange Cougar Soccer Club registration being accepted added by Editor on July 18, 2017View all posts by Editor → Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com