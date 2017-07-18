Cougar Soccer Club registration being accepted

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Registration is open for Cougar Soccer Club Academy programs for girls and boys, birth years 2009 through 2014. Register before August 1 and receive $25 discount.

For details and to register, go to CougarSoccerClub.com

  

