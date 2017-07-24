Maplewood Manta Rays springboard diving team defeats Mountainside

By on No Comment

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Maplewood Mantas, a summer seasonal competitive springboard diving team, for children ages 5-18, defeated Mountainside, 46-23, July 21.

First place winners:
Larkin Villatoro
Matt Morales
Gary Jones
Quinn Rauhl
Melinda Lituchy

Second place winners:
Claire Rhody
Charlie Keenan
Issac Ortiz
Lily Hummel

Third place winners:
Mehki Fitzgerald
Noah Maloney
Kendal Waite
Damian Cataneo
Cloey Strupp

The Manta Rays’ record is 2-2. Their last meet is Tuesday, July 25, and their championship meet is Friday and Sunday, July 28 and 30.

  

Maplewood Manta Rays springboard diving team defeats Mountainside added by on
View all posts by Editor →

Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com

Leave a Reply