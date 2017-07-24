Maplewood Manta Rays springboard diving team defeats Mountainside

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Maplewood Mantas, a summer seasonal competitive springboard diving team, for children ages 5-18, defeated Mountainside, 46-23, July 21.
First place winners:
Larkin Villatoro
Matt Morales
Gary Jones
Quinn Rauhl
Melinda Lituchy
Second place winners:
Claire Rhody
Charlie Keenan
Issac Ortiz
Lily Hummel
Third place winners:
Mehki Fitzgerald
Noah Maloney
Kendal Waite
Damian Cataneo
Cloey Strupp
The Manta Rays’ record is 2-2. Their last meet is Tuesday, July 25, and their championship meet is Friday and Sunday, July 28 and 30.