Maplewood Manta Rays springboard diving team defeats Mountainside

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Maplewood Mantas, a summer seasonal competitive springboard diving team, for children ages 5-18, defeated Mountainside, 46-23, July 21.

First place winners:

Larkin Villatoro

Matt Morales

Gary Jones

Quinn Rauhl

Melinda Lituchy

Second place winners:

Claire Rhody

Charlie Keenan

Issac Ortiz

Lily Hummel

Third place winners:

Mehki Fitzgerald

Noah Maloney

Kendal Waite

Damian Cataneo

Cloey Strupp

The Manta Rays’ record is 2-2. Their last meet is Tuesday, July 25, and their championship meet is Friday and Sunday, July 28 and 30.