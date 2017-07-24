South Orange-Maplewood travel baseball players participate in New Providence Green and Gold League All-Star event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
The New Providence Green and Gold League annual All-Star event took place on Saturday, July 22. Players representing teams from across northern New Jersey competed in games from 8U to 14U.
Below are players from South Orange-Maplewood travel baseball program who were selected to represent the Cougars:
• Luke Hall (8U)
• Benjamin Josefberg (8U)
• Logan Barnett (8U)
• Jack Bailey (9U Gold)
• Will Kostka (9U Gold)
• Max Caraciolo (9U Green)
• Luca Sieger (10U)
• Nate Berenberg (11U)
• Brandon Doubek (12U Gold)
• Nick Lorenzo (12U Gold)
• Jalen Hardy (12U Green)
• Emmett Wilson (12U Green)
• Eli Fishman (13U)
• Luca Graziano (13U)
• Andrew Mills (13U)
• Luca Simoniello (13U)