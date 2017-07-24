South Orange-Maplewood travel baseball players participate in New Providence Green and Gold League All-Star event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The New Providence Green and Gold League annual All-Star event took place on Saturday, July 22. Players representing teams from across northern New Jersey competed in games from 8U to 14U.

Below are players from South Orange-Maplewood travel baseball program who were selected to represent the Cougars:

• Luke Hall (8U)

• Benjamin Josefberg (8U)

• Logan Barnett (8U)

• Jack Bailey (9U Gold)

• Will Kostka (9U Gold)

• Max Caraciolo (9U Green)

• Luca Sieger (10U)

• Nate Berenberg (11U)

• Brandon Doubek (12U Gold)

• Nick Lorenzo (12U Gold)

• Jalen Hardy (12U Green)

• Emmett Wilson (12U Green)

• Eli Fishman (13U)

• Luca Graziano (13U)

• Andrew Mills (13U)

• Luca Simoniello (13U)