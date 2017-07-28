Villagers 8U travel softball team enjoys successful season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Maplewood-South Orange Villagers 8U summer travel softball team ended its season on Sunday, July 22, reaching the semifinals of the Cranford Softball Tournament.

The Villagers beat Mountainside, 6-4, to reach the semis before falling to the host team, 11-10, in a nailbiter that came down to Cranford’s last at bat.

The Villager’s 14-13 overall record belies a successful season in which the team finished third in the Parkway Invitational Softball League and captured second place in the Summer Sizzle tournament in Long Hill. Nine of their losses were by one run.

Stellar defense and timely hitting were the hallmarks of this young team. All of the girls, many of whom were experiencing travel softball for the first time, improved as the season went on and all of them contributed to the team’s success.

With a strong core of older girls and an exciting group of younger players the future is bright for these Villagers.