South Orange-Maplewood 10U travel baseball team enjoys successful season

The South Orange-Maplewood 10U travel baseball team season ended with a tough loss in the playoffs to an undefeated Berkeley Heights squad. Even with their elimination from the playoffs, the Cougars had a strong campaign this summer, finishing third in the New Providence Green League with an 8-4 record. They were the second seeded Green league team heading into the playoffs.

The team relied on strong pitching all season from the quartet of Raphi Hall, Alex Mandell, Riordan Pickett and Luca Sieger. Newcomer Henry Martin and Mateo Nealon also contributed to the Cougars’ success on the mound.

Offensively the Cougars were led by Sieger, Mandell, Hall, Andrew Robinson, another first-year player, and Elijah Hall. Alex Szczepanski, Aaron Budd, Luke Bailey and Will Walsh also turned in strong seasons at the plate helping the Cougars to a .372 team batting average and .933 team OPS.

Every player contributed to the Cougars’ successful season. With a core that has been together for three seasons, the team is poised for more success.