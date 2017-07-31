Maplewood Mantas diving team finishes successful summer in Tri-County League

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Maplewood Mantas, a summer seasonal competitive springboard diving team, for children ages 5-18, finished their season 3-2 in the Tri County Diving League.

The Mantas finished fourth in the Championships.

Ben Doubek finished second in 15-18 age group; and Melinda Lituchy finished second in the 13-14 age group.

Matthew Morales finished sixth in the 13-14 age group. Isaac Ortiz finished fifth in the 13-14 age group. Gary Jones placed seventh in the 11-12 age group. Roan Sullivan took eighth in the 11-12 age group and Larkin Villatoro finished seventh in 10 and under.

Ben Doubek will be taking over as head coach at the end of this season. Head Coach Kayla Spinelli is moving to Lake Worth, Fla. to coach Jupiter Diving Club. The Mantas wish her the best of luck and are beyond grateful for the program she has started here in the Maplewood Community back in 2013!

Team photo caption: From left to right: Ben Doubek, Molly O’Connell, Head Coach Kayla Spinelli, Ayzhah Arrington, Lisa Rojas, Genna Karp, and Leo Mahaffey.