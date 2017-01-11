Nutley HS boys’ basketball team defeats Shabazz for second straight win to move to 4-4

NUTLEY, NJ – Marty Higgins and Matt Schettino each scored 20 points to lead the Nutley High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 73-71 home win over Shabazz on Jan. 10.

Elmer Zamaro scored 13 points and Anthony Fabiano had 12 points for NHS, which won its second straight to improve to a 4-4 record. Elijah Acosta and Antonio Olivio each had four points in the win.

In the previous game, Schettino scored 25 points to lead the Raiders to a 73-64 win at Montclair Kimberley Academy on Jan. 5. Higgins had 16 points, Fabiano had 15 points and Zamora had 11 points.

  

