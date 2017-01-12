Nutley HS wrestling team to host its annual Gift of Life Duals on Saturday, Jan. 14

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School wrestling team will host its seventh annual Gift of Life Duals on Saturday, Jan. 14, beginning at 9 a.m.

The event, which is part of a quad meet, helps raise awareness for organ donation.

Former legendary St. Benedict’s Prep wrestling coach Mike DiPiano Sr. is a recipient of organ donation. DiPiano Sr. was a recipient of a kidney and pancreas transplant on Oct. 25, 1998 when he was 44 years old. DiPiano Sr. is the father of current NHS wrestling coach Mike DiPiano Jr. and former NHS wrestling coach Frank DiPiano. Mike took over for his brother, Frank, as the NHS head wrestling coach a few years ago.

The other schools participating in the Gift of Life Duals are Demarest, Garfield, Millburn, St. Benedict’s Prep, and Union City.

The NHS Raiders defeated Bloomfield, 40-25, Jan. 11, to improve to a 2-6 record.

The Essex County Tournament will be held Jan. 19-20 at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.