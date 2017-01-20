Nutley HS girls’ bowling team defeats Belleville

Nutley (7) at Belleville (0) on 1/17/2017
Location
Site: BRUNSWICK ZONE City: Belleville State: NJ
Teams, Scores and Records
|Team
|Score
|Wins
|Losses
|Ties
|Nutley
|7
|53
|10
|0
|Belleville (H)
|14
|56
|0
Scoring
Nutley
|Bowler
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Total
|Alyssa Pizzano
|91
|325
|Francesca Lettlini
|99
|335
|Sofia Pramagioulis
|155
|392
|Sayaka Imamura
|141
|396
|SubTotal:
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Handicap:
|0
|0
|0
|Total:
|0
|0
|0
|0
Belleville
|Bowler
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Total
|Angelyn Gonzalez
|158
|356
|Micah Mendoza
|96
|283
|Denise Cortez
|88
|316
|Emma Rodriguez
|83
|238
|SubTotal:
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Handicap:
|0
|0
|0
|Total:
|0
|0
|0
|0