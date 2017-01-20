Nutley HS girls’ bowling team defeats Belleville

By on No Comment

Nutley (7) at Belleville (0) on 1/17/2017

Location

Site: BRUNSWICK ZONE CityBelleville StateNJ

Teams, Scores and Records

Team Score Wins Losses Ties
Nutley 7 53 10 0
Belleville (H)   14 56 0

Scoring

Nutley

Bowler Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Total
Alyssa Pizzano 91     325
Francesca Lettlini 99     335
Sofia Pramagioulis 155     392
Sayaka Imamura 141     396
SubTotal: 0 0 0 0
Handicap: 0 0 0  
Total: 0 0 0 0

Belleville

Bowler Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Total
Angelyn Gonzalez 158     356
Micah Mendoza 96     283
Denise Cortez 88     316
Emma Rodriguez 83     238
SubTotal: 0 0 0 0
Handicap: 0 0 0  
Total: 0 0 0 0

 

Nutley HS girls’ bowling team defeats Belleville added by on
View all posts by Editor →

Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.