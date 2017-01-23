Adam Dunn wins Essex County Tournament title to lead Nutley HS wrestling team

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School varsity wrestling team enjoyed an impressive showing at the Essex County Tournament at Codey Arena in West Orange, Jan. 19-20.
The Raiders finished in seventh place overall among the 22 teams.
Aaron Dunn won the 145-pound title to lead the Raiders.
NHS also had seven other place-winners. Dominic Cofone (106-pound class), Frank DeMaio (138), Joey DiPasquale (152), Frank Gabriele (160) and Justin Bivona (160) each finished fourth; and CJ Haddock (170) and Luis Abreu (285) each finished eighth.
TEAM SCORES
Seton Hall Prep, 228; 2-Cedar Grove, 166; 3. Verona, 147.5; 4. Caldwell, 147; 5. West Orange, 112.5; 6. West Essex, 109; 7-Nutley, 103.5; 8-Montclair, 98.5; 9-Irvington, 87.5; 10-LIvingston, 73; 11-Bloomfield, 71; 12-Orange, 51; 12-St. Benedict’s Prep, 51; 14-Millburn, 49; 15-Belleville, 29; 16-Glen Ridge, 21; 17-Newark Academy, 19.5; 18-Columbia, 18.5; 19-Newark East Side, 11; 20-Barringer, 9; 21-East Orange, 8; 22-Shabazz, 0.
NHS results
FINALS
145: Aaron Dunn, Nutley, decisioned Chris Zaccaria, West Essex, 3-2.
THIRD-PLACE CONSOLATIONS
106: Larry Melchionda, Seton Hall Prep, pinned Dominic Cofone, Nutley, 6:25.
138: John Schultz, Cedar Grove, forfeit over Frank DeMaio, Nutley.
152: Noah Struss, West Essex, decisioned Joey DiPasquale, Nutley, 7-4.
160: Vasili Cook, Cedar Grove, pinned Frank Gabriele, Nutley, 0:19.
195: Sam Gladson, Millburn, decisioned Justin Bivona, Nutley, 2-1, double overtime.
SEVENTH-PLACE CONSOLATIONS
170: Jonathan Reynolds, St. Benedict’s Prep, major decisioned CJ Haddock, Nutley, 11-2.
285: Victor Kuga, West Orange, pinned Luis Abreu, Nutley, 3:38.