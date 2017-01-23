Adam Dunn wins Essex County Tournament title to lead Nutley HS wrestling team

Connect on Linked in

NHS' Adam Dunn, middle, won the 145-pound ECT title. At left is Verona's John Gabriele, third place, and at right is West Essex's Chris Zaccaria, second place.

Nutley's Dominic Cofone battles Livingston's Mathew Nichter at the ECT.

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School varsity wrestling team enjoyed an impressive showing at the Essex County Tournament at Codey Arena in West Orange, Jan. 19-20.

The Raiders finished in seventh place overall among the 22 teams.

Aaron Dunn won the 145-pound title to lead the Raiders.

NHS also had seven other place-winners. Dominic Cofone (106-pound class), Frank DeMaio (138), Joey DiPasquale (152), Frank Gabriele (160) and Justin Bivona (160) each finished fourth; and CJ Haddock (170) and Luis Abreu (285) each finished eighth.

TEAM SCORES

Seton Hall Prep, 228; 2-Cedar Grove, 166; 3. Verona, 147.5; 4. Caldwell, 147; 5. West Orange, 112.5; 6. West Essex, 109; 7-Nutley, 103.5; 8-Montclair, 98.5; 9-Irvington, 87.5; 10-LIvingston, 73; 11-Bloomfield, 71; 12-Orange, 51; 12-St. Benedict’s Prep, 51; 14-Millburn, 49; 15-Belleville, 29; 16-Glen Ridge, 21; 17-Newark Academy, 19.5; 18-Columbia, 18.5; 19-Newark East Side, 11; 20-Barringer, 9; 21-East Orange, 8; 22-Shabazz, 0.

NHS results

FINALS

145: Aaron Dunn, Nutley, decisioned Chris Zaccaria, West Essex, 3-2.

THIRD-PLACE CONSOLATIONS

106: Larry Melchionda, Seton Hall Prep, pinned Dominic Cofone, Nutley, 6:25.

138: John Schultz, Cedar Grove, forfeit over Frank DeMaio, Nutley.

152: Noah Struss, West Essex, decisioned Joey DiPasquale, Nutley, 7-4.

160: Vasili Cook, Cedar Grove, pinned Frank Gabriele, Nutley, 0:19.

195: Sam Gladson, Millburn, decisioned Justin Bivona, Nutley, 2-1, double overtime.

SEVENTH-PLACE CONSOLATIONS

170: Jonathan Reynolds, St. Benedict’s Prep, major decisioned CJ Haddock, Nutley, 11-2.

285: Victor Kuga, West Orange, pinned Luis Abreu, Nutley, 3:38.