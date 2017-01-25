Nutley HS bowling teams roll past Christ the King

By on No Comment

Nutley (7) at Christ the King (0) on 1/24/2017

Notes

Junior Anthony Liloia led the Raiders with a 608 series. Freshman Zachary Mankiewicz enters the varsity lineup and fires a 171.

Location

Site: Belleville Brunswick Zone CityBelleville StateNJ

Teams, Scores and Records

Team Score Wins Losses Ties
Christ the King (H)   20 71 0
Nutley 7 82 9 0

Scoring

Christ the King

Bowler Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Total
Vince Polidor 148 140 115 403
Jumoki Bennett 128 74 88 290
Tashawn Harris 158 118 125 401
Yariel Fermin 119 148 172 439
SubTotal: 553 480 500 1533
Handicap: 0 0 0  
Total: 553 480 500 1533

Nutley

Bowler Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Total
Andrew Irwin 165 0 112 277
Dominic Torres 153 182 0 335
Jordan Cacio 171 182 165 518
Anthony Liloia 235 179 194 608
Maxwell Meglio 0 106 0 106
Zachary Mackiewicz 0 0 171 171
SubTotal: 724 649 642 2015
Handicap: 0 0 0  
Total: 724 649 642 2015

 

Nutley (7) at Christ the King (0) on 1/24/2017

Notes

Senior Sayaka Imamura fired a 164 in game one to help the Raiders. Both teams struggled durng game 2 missing key spares. Junior Francesca Lenteni came back in game 3 with a 155 to seal the victory.

Location

Site: Belleville Brunswick Zone CityBelleville StateNJ

Teams, Scores and Records

Team Score Wins Losses Ties
Christ the King (H)   0 70 0
Nutley 7 65 12 0

Scoring

Christ the King

Bowler Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Total
Prayana Desormes 94 102 94 290
Rosymar Nunez 122 96 95 313
Jaynee Thompson 62 113 60 235
Stephanie Guzman 108 113 111 332
SubTotal: 386 424 360 1170
Handicap: 0 0 0  
Total: 386 424 360 1170

Nutley

Bowler Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Total
Alyssa Pizzano 102 127 100 329
Francesca Lettlini 99 122 155 376
Sofia Pramagioulis 146 126 117 389
Sayaka Imamura 164 111 130 405
SubTotal: 511 486 502 1499
Handicap: 0 0 0  
Total: 511 486 502 1499

 

Nutley HS bowling teams roll past Christ the King added by on
View all posts by Editor →

Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.