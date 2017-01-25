Nutley HS bowling teams roll past Christ the King

Nutley (7) at Christ the King (0) on 1/24/2017

Notes

Junior Anthony Liloia led the Raiders with a 608 series. Freshman Zachary Mankiewicz enters the varsity lineup and fires a 171.

Location

Site: Belleville Brunswick Zone City: Belleville State: NJ

Teams, Scores and Records

Team Score Wins Losses Ties Christ the King (H) 20 71 0 Nutley 7 82 9 0

Scoring

Christ the King

Bowler Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Total Vince Polidor 148 140 115 403 Jumoki Bennett 128 74 88 290 Tashawn Harris 158 118 125 401 Yariel Fermin 119 148 172 439 SubTotal: 553 480 500 1533 Handicap: 0 0 0 Total: 553 480 500 1533

Nutley

Bowler Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Total Andrew Irwin 165 0 112 277 Dominic Torres 153 182 0 335 Jordan Cacio 171 182 165 518 Anthony Liloia 235 179 194 608 Maxwell Meglio 0 106 0 106 Zachary Mackiewicz 0 0 171 171 SubTotal: 724 649 642 2015 Handicap: 0 0 0 Total: 724 649 642 2015

