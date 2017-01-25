Nutley HS bowling teams roll past Christ the King

Nutley (7) at Christ the King (0) on 1/24/2017
Notes
Junior Anthony Liloia led the Raiders with a 608 series. Freshman Zachary Mankiewicz enters the varsity lineup and fires a 171.
Location
Site: Belleville Brunswick Zone City: Belleville State: NJ
Teams, Scores and Records
|Team
|Score
|Wins
|Losses
|Ties
|Christ the King (H)
|20
|71
|0
|Nutley
|7
|82
|9
|0
Scoring
Christ the King
|Bowler
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Total
|Vince Polidor
|148
|140
|115
|403
|Jumoki Bennett
|128
|74
|88
|290
|Tashawn Harris
|158
|118
|125
|401
|Yariel Fermin
|119
|148
|172
|439
|SubTotal:
|553
|480
|500
|1533
|Handicap:
|0
|0
|0
|Total:
|553
|480
|500
|1533
Nutley
|Bowler
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Total
|Andrew Irwin
|165
|0
|112
|277
|Dominic Torres
|153
|182
|0
|335
|Jordan Cacio
|171
|182
|165
|518
|Anthony Liloia
|235
|179
|194
|608
|Maxwell Meglio
|0
|106
|0
|106
|Zachary Mackiewicz
|0
|0
|171
|171
|SubTotal:
|724
|649
|642
|2015
|Handicap:
|0
|0
|0
|Total:
|724
|649
|642
|2015
Nutley (7) at Christ the King (0) on 1/24/2017
Notes
Senior Sayaka Imamura fired a 164 in game one to help the Raiders. Both teams struggled durng game 2 missing key spares. Junior Francesca Lenteni came back in game 3 with a 155 to seal the victory.
Location
Site: Belleville Brunswick Zone City: Belleville State: NJ
Teams, Scores and Records
|Team
|Score
|Wins
|Losses
|Ties
|Christ the King (H)
|0
|70
|0
|Nutley
|7
|65
|12
|0
Scoring
Christ the King
|Bowler
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Total
|Prayana Desormes
|94
|102
|94
|290
|Rosymar Nunez
|122
|96
|95
|313
|Jaynee Thompson
|62
|113
|60
|235
|Stephanie Guzman
|108
|113
|111
|332
|SubTotal:
|386
|424
|360
|1170
|Handicap:
|0
|0
|0
|Total:
|386
|424
|360
|1170
Nutley
|Bowler
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Total
|Alyssa Pizzano
|102
|127
|100
|329
|Francesca Lettlini
|99
|122
|155
|376
|Sofia Pramagioulis
|146
|126
|117
|389
|Sayaka Imamura
|164
|111
|130
|405
|SubTotal:
|511
|486
|502
|1499
|Handicap:
|0
|0
|0
|Total:
|511
|486
|502
|1499