Nutley Male Athlete of the Month

Dan Caputo

When did you start playing hockey?

I started playing hockey just before I turned 3 years old. I started with the Nutley-Clifton Club early on, then moved to the Montclair Blues Tier II Club and ultimately to the NJ Devils Tier I program. In high school, I played my freshman year at Don Bosco Prep, JV, then came to Nutley my sophomore year.

What’s the biggest on-ice highlight of your school career so far?

My biggest thrill was starting varsity defense during my sophomore year and being on the ice for almost the entire overtime period in the state quarterfinals against a heavily favored Glen Rock team. Unfortunately, we lost with 56 seconds left to go to the semifinals but it was the most exciting time of my high school career. My biggest personal highlight thus far was probably this year against Verona/Glen Ridge. I was able to score 2 goals to keep us in the game, play defense, and make the winning pass with only 11 seconds left on the clock for the dramatic 3-2 win.

How do you view your role as team captain?

I take my role as captain very seriously. We have a very young team this year and I see myself as someone who needs to lead by example on and off the ice and share my knowledge and experience, while staying humble. I also view my role as someone who can assist the coaching staff by maintaining a positive approach, and providing leadership during games, practice and in the locker room. Nothing comes before the team.

Who’s your favorite NHL player? How come?

Alex Ovechkin from the Washington Capitals. His skill level is amazing and he has been my favorite player ever since I can remember. He has that very unique and rare combination of power, speed, finesse, toughness and leadership. I hope he wins a Stanley Cup someday.

Any special pre-game meal or superstitions?

There’s two. Homemade pancakes that only Mom can make is No. 1, but her chicken cutlets are also a close second. Since my sophomore year, I have worn only Christmas underwear for every game.

Do you have plans or traditions for Super Bowl Sunday?

Normally, I will watch the game with my friends and family but this year my Dad and I are hoping to be there live in Houston – Go Cowboys!

What music are you listening to these days?

Country, Hip-Hop/Rap

Did you ever take the Zamboni for a spin around the rink?

No, but I have always wanted to. Maybe I will before I graduate.

Dan Caputo is a great leader on and off the ice, and is constantly looking to improve his game. He puts his body on the line, consistently posting 4-5 blocked shots per game, which is the sign of a player who puts his team first. Through 17 games, Dan leads the team in goals scored with 12.

— Andy Surowiec, NHS hockey coach