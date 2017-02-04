Nutley Female Athlete of the Month

Sofia Pramagioulis

How did you get into bowling?

My great grandmother was a bowler and she was always talking about how great it was so I decided to join because of her. Every time I would see her I would let her know how the season was going that year. When she passed away I continued to bowl and I always keep her in my mind and thank her for getting me motivated to join this great team.

Do you bowl for any other teams?

No, I am only a part of the Nutley High School team.

We hear you’re a big volunteer. What have you been doing lately?

I volunteer at various events in my church. I am a Sunday school teacher, and offer my time to church functions like tricky trays and festivals. Also, I volunteer for some charities in my church, for example an organization called Warm the Children in which we collect and donate school supplies, blankets, scarfs, etc. to orphanages in Romania, Ukraine, Belarus and Russia. I also volunteered at church summer camp. In Nutley I participate in the RAKES program every year. This past year was my ninth year doing that program and it is wonderful every time I participate.

How do you get psyched up for a match?

Usually, myself and the rest of the girls, Sayaka, Francesca and Alyssa, pump each other up to give

positivity. Sometimes when we have a particularly tough opponent we’ll gather in a circle and give pep talks to boost confidence.

Any superstitions on game day?

I used to have this thing where I had to eat Goldfish before a match or I thought I would do horrible. Now though I have a certain routine that I have when I get up to bowl and if I recognize that I didn’t do something in that routine I get nervous but then I relax and usually I do fine.

What’s your favorite place to bowl? How come?

Brunswick Lanes in Belleville. Since I joined the team I have been bowling there and I have gotten very comfortable with the lanes. Usually I adjust very easily to the lanes and I have bowled my best games in there.

Any advice for beginning bowlers?

Don’t think it’s a joke. It’s a very complicated sport that takes a lot of concentration and focus. If you are really

serious about bowling, keep persevering and trying to do your best and you will see results.

How do you chill out?

Usually when at home I’ll ether pick up a good book because I love to read or sit on the couch and watch Netflix or listen to YouTube.

‘Sofia has been the consistent and the glue that has held the team together and one of the main reasons for our success to date. She has progressed steadily from her freshman year and today has proven to be one of the anchors of our team and one of the top female bowlers in the SEC American Division. She currently has the league’s highest game, at 217, highest series, at 554, and 2nd in average, 145. As a sophomore she helped Nutley capture the SEC American Division Championship and as a junior helped Nutley capture the Essex County Girl’s Division Championship. Every December the Raider Bowling Team does a Secret Santa and this year instead donated all gifts to needy students in a local school. Sofia organizes this for us every year.’

— George Ackerman, bowling team coach