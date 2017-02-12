Nutley HS girls’ basketball team falls to Millburn in ECT

The Nutley High School girls’ varsity basketball team lost to Millburn, 59-38, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, in Millburn.

Freshman Abigai Scheidel had 15 points for the 10th-seeded Raiders, who moved to a 4-16 record. Junior Sydney Kunz had nine points; sophomore Courtney Wilde had eight points; and Jen Callaghan, Alaina Feaster and Rebecca Granata each had two points for NHS. Millburn is the No. 7 seed.

The Raiders received the No. 15 seed in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state tournament and will visit No. 2 seed Warren Hills in the first round on Feb. 28.