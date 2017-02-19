Nutley HS wrestling team finishes third at District 10 at Nutley

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School wrestling team finished third overall at the NJSIAA District 10 tournament held at NHS on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Delbarton was first and West Orange was second among the 10 teams.

Aaron Dunn won the 145-pound weight class to lead the Raiders.

Joseph DiPasquale placed second at 152; and Dominic Cofone (106), Tarrin Goldberg (132), Frank DeMaio (138), Frank Gabriele (160) and Craig Haddock (170) each finished third in their weight classes for the Raiders.

The seven NHS wrestlers qualified for the NJSIAA Region 3 tournament at West Orange High School, Feb. 22, 24-25. The top three finishers in each weight class qualified for the regions.

Jacob Gonzalez (113) and David Sanchez (220) each finished fourth in their weight classes for the Raiders.

The Region 3 schedule is as follows:

Feb. 22 and 25: Doors open for fans at 4:30 p.m. and the tournament begins at 6 p.m.

Feb. 26: Doors open for fans at 7:30 a.m. and the tournament begins at 9 a.m. and ending at 3:30 p.m..

There will be small charge at the door and refreshments will be available throughout the tournament.

The top four finishers in each weight class will advance to the NJSIAA state tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, March 3-5. This year, the NJSIAA expanded the number of NJSIAA state tournament qualifiers from three to four finishers in each weight class in the regions.

NHS results at District 10

106 – Dominic Cofone (24-8) placed 3rd and scored 13.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dominic Cofone (Nutley) 24-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Dominic Cofone (Nutley) 24-8 won by fall over Daniel Neil (West Orange) 8-18 (Fall 2:55)

Semifinal – Michael Rodriguez (Becton) 26-8 won by decision over Dominic Cofone (Nutley) 24-8 (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match – Dominic Cofone (Nutley) 24-8 won by decision over Pierre Senat (Orange) 16-15 (Dec 8-2)

113 – Jacob Gonzalez (12-13) placed 4th and scored 9.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Gonzalez (Nutley) 12-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Jacob Gonzalez (Nutley) 12-13 won by tech fall over Michael Garcia (Verona) 6-16 (TF-1.5 0:00 (15-0))

Semifinal – Victor Lopez (West Orange) 29-1 won by fall over Jacob Gonzalez (Nutley) 12-13 (Fall 0:52)

3rd Place Match – Jean Joseph (Orange) 19-16 won by decision over Jacob Gonzalez (Nutley) 12-13 (Dec 11-8)

120 – James Hargrave (4-22) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Mustafa Dias (East Side) 7-5 won by decision over James Hargrave (Nutley) 4-22 (Dec 6-3)

126 – Dean Polewka (7-19) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dean Polewka (Nutley) 7-19 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Michael Charles (West Orange) 16-15 won by decision over Dean Polewka (Nutley) 7-19 (Dec 8-1)

132 – Tarrin Goldberg (16-17) placed 3rd and scored 13.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tarrin Goldberg (Nutley) 16-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Tarrin Goldberg (Nutley) 16-17 won by forfeit over Forfeit () 0-1 (For.)

Semifinal – Dante Stefanelli (Delbarton) 22-10 won by major decision over Tarrin Goldberg (Nutley) 16-17 (MD 16-3)

3rd Place Match – Tarrin Goldberg (Nutley) 16-17 won by decision over Charlie Lema (East Side) 10-4 (Dec 5-4)

138 – Frank DeMaio (25-9) placed 3rd and scored 15.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Frank DeMaio (Nutley) 25-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Frank DeMaio (Nutley) 25-9 won by fall over James Hutchison (Wood-Ridge) 14-10 (Fall 3:18)

Semifinal – Phil Ruiz (Becton) 20-5 won by decision over Frank DeMaio (Nutley) 25-9 (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match – Frank DeMaio (Nutley) 25-9 won by fall over Alex Ciola (East Side) 20-12 (Fall 3:19)

145 – Aaron Dunn (27-4) placed 1st and scored 22.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Aaron Dunn (Nutley) 27-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Aaron Dunn (Nutley) 27-4 won by fall over Brandon Salazar (West Orange) 3-8 (Fall 1:26)

Semifinal – Aaron Dunn (Nutley) 27-4 won by decision over John Gabriele (Verona) 27-8 (Dec 2-0)

1st Place Match – Aaron Dunn (Nutley) 27-4 won in tie breaker – 2 over AJ Lonski (Delbarton) 23-9 (TB-2 2-1)

152 – Joseph DiPasquale (28-8) placed 2nd and scored 19.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Joseph DiPasquale (Nutley) 28-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Joseph DiPasquale (Nutley) 28-8 won by tech fall over Adib Korabi (Becton) 6-15 (TF-1.5 4:20 (15-0))

Semifinal – Joseph DiPasquale (Nutley) 28-8 won by fall over Nick Riggio (Verona) 19-18 (Fall 3:17)

1st Place Match – Vincent Andreano (Delbarton) 21-14 won by decision over Joseph DiPasquale (Nutley) 28-8 (Dec 9-2)

160 – Frank Gabriele (24-12) placed 3rd and scored 13.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Frank Gabriele (Nutley) 24-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Frank Gabriele (Nutley) 24-12 won by fall over Bernilton Mercier (Columbia) 7-12 (Fall 0:35)

Semifinal – Kieran Calvetti (Delbarton) 17-8 won by fall over Frank Gabriele (Nutley) 24-12 (Fall 5:39)

3rd Place Match – Frank Gabriele (Nutley) 24-12 won by decision over Kevin Valle (West Orange) 13-18 (Dec 11-10)

170 – Craig Haddock (19-14) placed 3rd and scored 12.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Craig Haddock (Nutley) 19-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Craig Haddock (Nutley) 19-14 won by decision over Stephen Rykola (Wood-Ridge) 9-3 (Dec 4-1)

Semifinal – Cole Kreshpane (Delbarton) 21-7 won by injury default over Craig Haddock (Nutley) 19-14 (Inj. 0:00)

3rd Place Match – Craig Haddock (Nutley) 19-14 won by major decision over Junior Marcelin (Orange) 23-13 (MD 15-4)

182 – Daniel Jennings (13-15) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Daniel Jennings (Nutley) 13-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Joe Lesho (Becton) 21-11 won by decision over Daniel Jennings (Nutley) 13-15 (Dec 5-1)

195 – Justin Bivona (20-12) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Justin Bivona (Nutley) 20-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Anthony Siragusa (Delbarton) 13-10 won by decision over Justin Bivona (Nutley) 20-12 (Dec 7-2)

220 – David Sanchez (6-15) placed 4th and scored 8.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – David Sanchez (Nutley) 6-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – David Sanchez (Nutley) 6-15 won by decision over Matt Gautieri (Verona) 17-18 (Dec 11-10)

Semifinal – Luis Pontier (Becton) 22-6 won by fall over David Sanchez (Nutley) 6-15 (Fall 3:51)

3rd Place Match – Divad Drakeford (Orange) 20-8 won by fall over David Sanchez (Nutley) 6-15 (Fall 0:39)

285 – Luis Abreu (17-16) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Luis Abreu (Nutley) 17-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Victor Kuga (West Orange) 21-11 won by decision over Luis Abreu (Nutley) 17-16 (Dec 6-1)