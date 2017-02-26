Nutley HS wrestler Aaron Dunn takes third at Region 3 to adance to NJSIAA state tournament in Atlantic City

NUTLEY, NJ –Nutley High School wrestler Aaron Dunn finished in third place in the 145-pound weight class at the Region 3 tournament at West Orange HS on Saturday, Feb. 24 to advance to the NJSIAA state tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, March 3-5.

Dunn decisioned Justin LeMay, of West Morris Central, 5-3, in the third-place consolation bout.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 24, Dunn decisioned Matthew Karovc, of Whippany Park, 5-1. On Saturday in the semifinals, Dunn lost to Phillipsburg’s Brian Meyer, 11-1. Dunn regrouped to beat Beleville’s Brad Murillo, 5-3, in the wrestleback semifinals to advance to the third-place consolation.

Dominic Cofone (106-pound weight class), Tarrin Goldberg (132), Frank DeMaio (138), Joe DiPasquale (152), Frank Gabriel (160), and Craig Haddock (170) were the other NHS wrestlers in the region tournament.

DiPasquale finished in fifth place. He was one win from advancing to Atlantic City, but lost in the wrestleback semifinals. A victory would have placed him in the third-place consolation bout. Instead, he moved to the fifth-place consolation bout.

The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the state tournament.

Region 3 tournament

At West Orange HS

Feb. 22

First round

106; Michael Rodriguez (Becton/Wallington) decisioned Cofone, 8-6. Cofone eliminated.

132: Lou Raimo (Hanover Park) pinned Goldberg, 2:58. Goldberg eliminated.

138: Nick Cassidy (Belvidere) decisioned DeMaio, 4-1. DeMaio eliminated.

152: DiPasquale decisioned Jayson Zinsmeister (Phillipsburg), 11-5.

160: Michael Pillot (Queen of Peace) decisioned Gabriele, 8-1. Gabriele eliminated.

170: Robinson Reyes (Secaucus) pinned Haddock, 3:08. Haddock eliminated.

Feb. 24

Quarterfinals

145: Dunn decisioned Matthew Karovic (Whippany Park), 5-1.

152: Vincent Andreano (Delbarton) decisioned DiPasquale, 4-2, overtime.

Feb. 25

Semifinals

145: Brian Meyer (Phillipsburg) major decisioned Dunn, 11-1.

Wrestleback quarterfinals

152: DiPasquale pinned Thomas Stigliano (Whippany Park), 4:29.

Wrestleback semifinals

145: Dunn decisioned Brad Murillo (Belleville), 5-3.

152: Kade Loughney (West Morris Central) decisioned DiPasquale, 3-0.

Third-place consolation

145: Dunn decisioned Justin LeMay (West Morris Central), 5-3.

Fifth-place consolation

152: DiPasquale won by forfeit over Vincent Andreano (Delbarton).

State tournament schedule

March 3

Preliminaries and pre-quarterfinals, 2:30 p.m.

March 4

Wrestlebacks 1, 2, 3 rounds, beginning 9 a.m..

Quarterfinals, noon

Semifinals, wrestlebacks 4 and 5 rounds, beginning 6 p.m.

March 5

Wrestlebacks round 6, followed by third- through eighth-place consolations, beginning 10 a.m.

Awards and presentations, 2 p.m.

Parade of placewinners, 2:30 p.m.

Finals, 3 p.m.