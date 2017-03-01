Nutley HS boys’ basketball team falls in state tournament

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School boys’ varsity basketball team lost at fifth-seeded Barringer, 79-35, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 tournament on Feb. 28 in Newark.

The 12th-seeded Raiders finished the season with a 9-17 record.

Junior Anthony Fabiano had 10 points; junior Matt Schettino had six points; sophomore Marty Higgins and junior Evan Cirminiello each had five points; sophomore Elijah Acosta had three points and junior Andrew Olivo had two points for the Raiders.