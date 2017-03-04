Nutley HS wrestler Aaron Dunn posts good showing at state tournament in Atlantic City

NUTLEY, NJ – Nutley High School senior wrestler Aaron Dunn posted a good showing at the NJSIAA state tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Competing in the 145-pound weight class, Dunn went 1-2 as the No. 21 seed in a field of 32.

On Friday, March 3, Dunn lost to 12th-seeded Timothy Suter of Buena Regional, 6-0, in the preliminary round.

Today, March 4, Dunn posted a 5-3 sudden victory over 28th-seeded Justin LeMay of West Morris Central in the wrestlebacks first round. But in the wrestlebacks second round later in the day, Dunn lost a 4-3 tiebreaker decision to 22nd-seeded Corey Fischer of West Deptford to become eliminated.

This season, Dunn won the Essex County Tournament title at 145. He also won the District 10 tournament title at NHS to advance to the Region 3 tournament at West Orange HS in which he took third to advance to the state tournament. Dunn was the lone NHS qualifier at the state tournament.