Nutley HS softball team rallies in seventh inning to win season opener

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School varsity softball team, down to its final three outs, rallied to a 6-1 win over Kittatinny on April 3 on the road.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the seventh inning, the Raiders exploded for six runs. Emily Hewett hit an RBI double to tie the score, and Samantha Eccheveria and Lauren Hogan each drove in two runs.

Courtney Wilde fired a three-hitter, allowing just an unearned run while striking out four and walking four.

Schedule

April 5, Montclair (A), 4 p.m.

April 7, Livingston (H), 4 p.m.

April 10, West Essex (A), 4 p.m.

April 11, Columbia (H), 4 p.m.

April 13, Cedar Grove (H), 4 p.m.

April 15, Hillsborough (H), 11 a.m.

April 17, Caldwell (A), 4 p.m.

April 19, Newark Academy (A), 4 p.m.

April 25, West Morris (A), 4 p.m.

April 26, Montclair (H), 4 p.m.

April 27, Bayonne (A), 4 p.m.

April 28, Paramus (H), 4 p.m.

April 29, West Orange (H), 11 a.m.

May 1, Livingston (A), 4 p.m.

May 3, West Essex (H), 4 p.m.

May 4, Weehawken (H), 4 p.m.

May 5, Mount Saint Dominic Academy (A), 4 p.m.

May 8, Cedar Grove (A), 4 p.m.

May 10, Newark Academy (H), 4 p.m.

May 11, Belleville (H), 4 p.m.

May 12, Scotch Plains-Fanwood (A), 4 p.m.

May 15, Mount Saint Dominic Academy (H), 4 p.m.

May 17, Millburn (H), 4 p.m.