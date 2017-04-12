Nutley HS crew team enjoys victories despite harsh conditions at Overpek Regional Youth Regatta

NUTLEY, NJ – On Saturday, April 8, the Nutley High School crew team competed in the Overpeck Regional Youth Regatta (formerly the Northern New Jersey Regional Championships) in Overpeck County Park in Leonia, NJ.

High winds created some difficult conditions as the cross wind pushed crews out of their lanes and sometimes into each other or even into the mud. The conditions eventually forced the cancellation of some novice races and the varsity 8s.

The girls of the Nutley Varsity squad handled the conditions well however as three fours, the Junior 4A, junior 4B, and lightweight four all won their races and earned gold medals. The junior 4A crew of Alaina Feaster, Mackenzie Moraski, Barbara Benda, Daniella LaRosa, and Danielle Swan made it two straight weeks of victories, defeating crews from Blair Academy and the Peddie School.

The lightweight squad of Meghan Mackle, Jazzy Delamerced, Sara Araujo, Jennifer Ariola, and Victoria Daly had another strong race, defeating two crews from Manhasset High School and one from St. John’s to take the gold.

Also earning their first win of the season was the Junior 4B crew consisting of Alexis Nguyen, Paulina Giron, Caitlin McCue, Sydney Timchak, and Erin Veltre as they defeated teams from Blair and Manhasset.

Both of Coach Ford’s Junior 8s showed growth as they improved upon their Philadelphia results this week, each placing second in their respective races.

The boys race was won by St. Peter’s Prep but Nutley finished second ahead of crews from Iona Prep and Manhasset.

On the girls’ side, the Nutley Junior 8 race was won by St. Anthony’s High School with Nutley in second ahead of two crews from Manhasset High school.

Coach Ford was encouraged by the improved standings and looks to continue the positive growth when the crews hit the water Saturday at home for the Metropolitan Youth Speed Orders.

Coach McIntyre’s lightweight four of Matt Scorsone, Max Wechter, Andrew Irwin, Owen Morris, and coxswain Charlie Scorsone entered the race with high expectations after a strong showing in Philadelphia the previous week. High winds at the start caused some of the crews to mesh oars, allowing the boat from Manhasset to escape cleanly and jump out to an early lead. The Nutley crew charged back, passing boats from St Peter’s Prep and Iona Prep, to finish second behind Manhasset. Coach Kevin Smyth said that had this been a race such as State Championships with US Rowing referees, that the lightweight race would’ve been restarted. It was very disappointing for three of the crews to be put at a disadvantage, allowing only one crew a clean start, Coach Smyth noted.

The boys’ varsity four had some strong competition in their race as they matched up against crews from Don Bosco Prep, Manhasset, Peddie, Blair and Seton Hall Prep. The race was ultimately won by Manhasset with Nutley finishing in sixth place.

Hopefully conditions will be better as the team stays home on Saturday, April 15, to race in the Metropolitan Youth Speed Orders or MYSO. “We are still trying to get some of our younger team members their first race, so hopefully the weather cooperates at home,” said Coach Smyth.

Racing starts around 9 a.m. and will continue throughout the day. The boathouse is located in Kearny immediately across the Rt 7 / Belleville bridge. All are welcome to come out and support Nutley crew. All races can be viewed from the boathouse area.