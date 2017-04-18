Irvington HS senior quarterback Jyvon Brown to play in Phil Simms NJ North-South All-Star Football Classic

IRVINGTON, NJ – Irvington High School senior quarterback Jyvon Brown has been selected to play for the North team in the 39th annual Phil Simms New Jersey North-South All-Star Football Classic.

The game, featuring graduating seniors from throughout the state, will take place Monday, June 26, at Kean University in Union at 7 p.m.

Brown, a 6-foot-4, 190-pounder, was a four-year letterwinner for the Blue Knights. He signed with the University of Massachusetts to continue his football career.

Brown and Paramus Catholic’s Andrew Brito are the quarterbacks on the North roster.

Brown was a First Team selection on the All-Super Essex Conference-Freedom White Division last fall, leading the Blue Knights to an 8-2 season under first-year head coach Ashley Pierre. Brown completed 109 of 178 passes for 1,860 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions, and had three interceptions on defense as a safety last season.