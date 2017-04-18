Marty Higgins leads Nutley HS baseball team past Verona

NUTLEY, NJ – Marty Higgins was 3-for-3 with a home run and a double, and pitcher Josh O’Neill helped his cause with two hits to lead the Nutley High School varsity baseball team to a 9-4 win over Verona on April 17 in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game.

Anthony Beradinelli pitched the final 2 2/3 innings for Nutley, which improved to a 5-4 record.

Last week, the Raiders 1-2.

The Raiders dropped a tough 3-2 decision to Memorial of West New York on April 11 at the Park Oval in a non-conference game. Nutley fell behind early and couldn’t come back.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Memorial pitchers struck out nine, while Raiders sat down four.

Kevin Hogan went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI for the Raiders.

Jake Ifversen took the loss for Raiders, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out one over 4 2/3 innings.

The Raiders defeated Montclair, 6-5, April 13, at the Park Oval in a back-and-forth divisional game . In the bottom of the ffith inning, NHS scored a run to break a 5-5 tie.

Eli Acosta allowed two runs on three hits for the win. Higgins earned the save, getting the final five outs.

NHS starter John Luberto threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on two hits with three strikeouts.

Hogan and Higgins each had two hits for the Raiders, who had seven hits in the game. Higgins and Sean Bernardo each had two RBI.

The Raiders lost at Bayonne, 4-2, April 15, in a non-conference game. Dan Caraballo went 2-for-4, and Higgins, Pete Lopez, Vincent Russo and Wayne Whittmann each went 1-for-3.