Nutley HS baseball team loses heartbreaker to Millburn, 3-2

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School varsity baseball team lost a heartbreaking 3-2 decision to a strong Millburn team on Monday, April 24, in Millburn.

After the Raiders tied the score 2-2 in the fourth inning, Millburn took the lead with an RBI single by Richie Schiekofer off Marty Higgins.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Millburn pitchers struck out nine, while Raiders sat down one. The Raiders collected seven hits. Sean Bernardo and Josh O’Neill each managed two hits to lead Raiders, who lost their third straight and moved to a 5-7 record. Millburn improved to 10-2.

The seeding meeting for the 85th Greater Newark Tournament was scheduled for April 25 at Columbia High School in Maplewood. The preliminary rounds will be held April 27, 29, and May 4.

Last season, the Raiders lost to Seton Hall Prep in the GNT championship game.