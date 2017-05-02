Nutley HS baseball team to host West Essex in GNT first round

NUTLEY, NJ – The fifth-seeded Nutley High School varsity baseball team will host No. 12 seed West Essex in the first round of the Greater Newark Tournament on Saturday, May 6, at the Park Oval at 2 p.m.

The winner will face the winner between No. 13 seed West Orange and No. 4 seed Columbia in the quarterfinals on May 11 at the higher-seeded site. The semifinals are May 13 at Belleville at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The final is May 20, also at Belleville, at 4 p.m.

Last season, the Raiders advanced to the GNT final, losing to Seton Hall Prep, 11-1. Seton Hall Prep won its fourth straight GNT title.

The Raiders lost to Bloomfield, 3-2, in walk-off fashion on Monday, May 1, at Bloomfield Middle School field in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game. Bloomfield’s Danny Carter drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning to win it.

The loss was the Raiders’ sixth straight and moved their record to 5-10.

Nutley starting pitcher Josh O’Neill tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits and one walk and striking out six.

O’Neill and Peter Lopez each went 2-for-4, and Marty Higgins and Seth Antonicello each drove in one run for the Raiders.

NHS lost to Seton Hall Prep, 3-0, April 26, at home, and fell to Columbia, 11-4, April 28, in Maplewood, both in divisional play