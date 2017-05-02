Nutley HS softball team to host West Orange in ECT first round

NUTLEY, NJ – The fourth-seeded Nutley High School varsity softball team will host 13th-seeded West Orange in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, May 6, at 3 p.m. at Yanticaw Park.

The winner will face the winner between No. 5 seed Bloomfield and No. 12 seed Millburn in the quarterfinals on May 13 at the higher-seeded site. The semifinals are May 19 at Ivy Hill Park in Newark at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The final is May 20 at Ivy Hill Park at 7 p.m.

NHS defeated West Orange, 3-2, Saturday, April 29, at Yanticaw Park in a Super Essex Conference non-division game.

The Raiders lost a tough 7-6 decision at Livingston on Monday, May 1, in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game.

Trailing 5-0, the Raiders scored four runs in the top of the sixth and two runs in the top of the seventh for a 6-5 lead. But Livingston anwered with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win it. NHS had its three-game winning streak snapped and moved to a 7-7 record.

NHS defeated Bayonne, 17-6, April 27; and Parmus, 5-1, April 28; both at home in non-conference play.