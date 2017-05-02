Third Half Club of Nutley announces 2017 Nutley HS Athletic Hall of Fame induction class

NUTLEY, NJ – The Third Half Club of Nutley has announced the 2017 Nutley High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction class!

It has been five years since the Third Half Club has inducted a class in their Athletic Hall of Fame. This year the committee is proud to announce the following well-deserving Nutley Raiders as the 2017 Hall Of Fame Class:

Albie Halum, Class of 1961, Football, Basketball, Baseball.

Sam Battaglia, Class of 1964, Football.

John Monaco, Class of 1981 Wrestling (New Jersey State Champion).

Dawn Marie DeRose, Class of 1983, Soccer, Basketball, Softball.

Andy Joyner, Class of 1984, Baseball, Basketball.

Alan Branigan, Class of 1993, Soccer.

Donald Sellari, Class of 1992, Football, Track.

Kim Di Vincenzo, Class of 1999, Basketball, Softball.

1992 State Championship Softball Team.

The 2017 HOF Class is going to be honored at a dinner on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at The Chandelier in Belleville, followed by the induction Saturday morning, October 14, 2017 prior to the Nutley Homecoming Football game against Orange High School.

This will be the 10th induction since the inaugural class in 1988.

Stephen Searle, Third Half Club Vice President and Hall of Fame Committee Chairman, is excited about this year’s class and is looking forward to a memorable night. “We are happy to announce this year’s class and we are looking forward to a fantastic Hall of Fame/Homecoming weekend!”

Ticket and dinner information, along with a calendar of HOF/Homecoming weekend events, will be forthcoming.