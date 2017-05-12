Nutley HS baseball team falls to Columbia in GNT quarterfinals

NUTLEY, NJ – The fifth-seeded Nutley High School varsity baseball team lost a tough 3-2 decision to fourth-seeded Columbia in the quarterfinals of the Greater Newark Tournament on May 11 in Maplewood.

Josh O’Neill was strong on the mound despite taking the loss, tossing a complete game six-hitter. He allowed three runs, two earned and one walk and struck out seven. Offensively, O’Neill went 1-for-3 with a double. Eli Acosta went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

The Raiders fell to an 8-12 record.

NHS lost to Columbia in both Super Essex Conference-American Division games this season, losing 7-2, April 8, and 11-4 on April 28.

In earlier action, Sean Bernardo went 2-for-4 with three RBI and one run and Kevin Hogan went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and one run to lead the Raiders to a 7-6 win at Montclair on May 8 in a SEC-American Division game.

O’Neill and Trevor Santos each had a hit and an RBI; Pete Lopez went 1-for-2 with two runs and Dan Caraballo and Marty Higgins each went 1-for-3 with a run.

The Raiders lost a heartbreaking 5-4 decision at Montville, May 10. Montville scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to win it in walk-off fashion.

Dan Caraballo had two RBI for the Raiders. The loss ended the Raiders’ three-game winning streak.