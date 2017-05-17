Nutley HS baseball team defeats powerhouse Millburn

NUTLEY, NJ – Sophomore Marty Higgins hit a two-run homer to break a 1-1 tie in the third inning to lead the Nutley High School varsity baseball team to a 7-4 home win over highly-regarded Millburn on May 16 in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game.

Pete Lopez went 2-for-3; Kevin Hogan had two RBI and Seth Antonicello had an RBI for the Raiders, who improved to a 9-13 record. Jon Luberto allowed one run in four innings for the win.

Millburn moved to a 19-3 record.

Nutley lost a close game to Millburn, 3-2, in the first divisional meeting.

Millburn will face Seton Hall Prep in the Greater Newark Tournament on Saturday, May 20, at Belleville HS.

 

  

