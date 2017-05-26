Nutley HS senior Seamus Hargrave earns Best Teammate Award

Nutley High School senior Seamus Hargrave has earned the 2017 Investors Bank Best Teammate Award. Seamus, along with 29 student-athletes from schools in the Super Essex Conference, were recognized during ceremonies at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center. He is a member of the Raiders’ wrestling team. Coaches selected him because he consistently arrived early for practice, worked incredibly hard, encouraged younger wrestlers, and remained optimistic even when facing tough obstacles.

Photo caption

Shown in the photo from left to right are Montclair State University’s Beth Gottung, guest speaker at the awards event and a former MSU field hockey coach; Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center Executive Director Eve Schaenen; Nutley H.S. Best Teammate Seamus Hargrave; Investors Bank Sr. V.P. & Regional Manager Robert Zajac and Bloomfield Manager Katherine Samarati.

Photo by Steve Hockstein