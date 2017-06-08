Nutley HS baseball to play in Essex County Summer League

The Essex County High School Baseball Developmental Summer League will have its inaugural season.

The following are schedules for the Nutley HS Senior team, under head coach Phil Agosta:

Monday, June 12
Nutley at Columbia

Thursday, June 15
Nutley at Belleville, 7:45 p.m.

Monday, June 19
Caldwell at Nutley

Tuesday, June 20
Nutley at West Orange

Wednesday, June 22
Nutley at Montclair

Monday, June 26
Verona at Nutley

Tuesday, June 27
Nutley at MKA

Thursday, June 29
Glen Ridge at Nutley

Wednesday, July 5
Nutley at Bloomfield

Thursday, July 6
West Essex at Nutley

Monday, July 10
Cedar Grove at Nutley

Tuesday, July 11
Montclair at Nutley

Thursday, July 13
Nutley at Caldwell

There will possibly be playoffs at the end of the regular season.

