Nutley HS baseball to play in Essex County Summer League

The Essex County High School Baseball Developmental Summer League will have its inaugural season.
The following are schedules for the Nutley HS Senior team, under head coach Phil Agosta:
Monday, June 12
Nutley at Columbia
Thursday, June 15
Nutley at Belleville, 7:45 p.m.
Monday, June 19
Caldwell at Nutley
Tuesday, June 20
Nutley at West Orange
Wednesday, June 22
Nutley at Montclair
Monday, June 26
Verona at Nutley
Tuesday, June 27
Nutley at MKA
Thursday, June 29
Glen Ridge at Nutley
Wednesday, July 5
Nutley at Bloomfield
Thursday, July 6
West Essex at Nutley
Monday, July 10
Cedar Grove at Nutley
Tuesday, July 11
Montclair at Nutley
Thursday, July 13
Nutley at Caldwell
There will possibly be playoffs at the end of the regular season.