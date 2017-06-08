Nutley HS baseball to play in Essex County Summer League

Connect on Linked in

The Essex County High School Baseball Developmental Summer League will have its inaugural season.

The following are schedules for the Nutley HS Senior team, under head coach Phil Agosta:

Monday, June 12

Nutley at Columbia

Thursday, June 15

Nutley at Belleville, 7:45 p.m.

Monday, June 19

Caldwell at Nutley

Tuesday, June 20

Nutley at West Orange

Wednesday, June 22

Nutley at Montclair

Monday, June 26

Verona at Nutley

Tuesday, June 27

Nutley at MKA

Thursday, June 29

Glen Ridge at Nutley

Wednesday, July 5

Nutley at Bloomfield

Thursday, July 6

West Essex at Nutley

Monday, July 10

Cedar Grove at Nutley

Tuesday, July 11

Montclair at Nutley

Thursday, July 13

Nutley at Caldwell

There will possibly be playoffs at the end of the regular season.