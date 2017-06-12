Nutley HS baseball team enjoys several highlights despite tough season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ – Though it finished with a disappointing 11-15 record, the Nutley High School varsity baseball team saw several positive signs that bode well for next spring.

The Raiders featured just five seniors on the roster, which gave several young players the chance to gain valuable varsity experience.

“Each one of those kids improved throughout the season,” said head coach Bob Harbison, “and with hard work in the off-season, should represent us well over the next few seasons.”

In the Greater Newark Tournament, which is the de facto county tournament, the fifth-seeded Raiders beat 12th-seeded West Essex, 1-0, in the first round before losing to fourth-seeded Columbia, 3-2, in the quarterfinals.

In the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 3 state tournament, the 16th-seeded Raiders lost to top-seeded Pascack Valley, 8-0, in the first round May 23 in Hillsdale. That same day, the Raiders then traveled to Jackals Stadium on the campus of Montclair State University and beat rival Belleville, 6-5, to end the season.

The Raiders showed they could compete with any team, evidenced by the 7-4 win over Millburn on May 16 at the Park Oval in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game. Millburn was ranked No. 7 in the state at the time. The SEC-American Division is the top division in the conference. Millburn went on to win the Group 4 state championship with a 10-5 win over Hunterdon Central on June 10 in Toms River North HS to cap a 26-5 season.

NHS had several players earn All-SEC-American Division honors. Sophomore sensation Marty Higgins made First Team. Sophomore Josh O’Neill made Second Team; and senior Sean Bernardo and junior Pete Lopez each made Honorable Mention.

The Raiders were dealt a devastating blow early in the season when senior Jake Ramezzana injured his hamstring while stretching on a defensive play at first base during a game against Seton Hall Prep. Ramezzana, also the team’s top pitcher, missed the rest of the season. Losing Ramezzana hurt the Raiders both on the mound and at the plate, Harbison said.

Harbison was quite delighted with the performances of his players.

Bernardo had a terrific defensive season at shortstop. Pete Lopez also was stellar defensively in center field. “His catch in left-center that robbed a home run during the first round of the GNT against West Essex was a game-saver,” Harbison said.

Higgins was terrific playing multiple positions such as catcher, pitcher, third base, and shortstop.

O’Neill, a pitcher, also was solid on the mound in a division that included standout hurlers.

Sophomore John Luberto was a steady pitcher and solid contributor at third base when Higgins pitched.

Freshman first baseman Kevin Hogan hit well enough to serve as the team’s cleanup hitter, while freshman left fielder Trevor Santos played up to expectations as the No. 5 hitter after recovering from an early-season injury.

Brian Smith, a junior transfer, also contributed by taking over catching duties.

Sophomore Eli Acosta showed versatility as a pitcher, infielder and outfielder.

Vin Russo, a sophomore, demonstrated his athleticism as a catcher, infielder and outfielder.

Sophomore Seth Antonicello played a strong second base.

Junior Dan Caraballo was the team’s leadoff hitter and right fielder.

Senior Jake Ifversen “did a terrific job on the mound this season, as well as senior Anthony Berardinelli, who pitched and ran the bases for us,” Harbison said.

Harbison noted other key contributors.

“Junior Wayne Wittmann started a couple games in the outfield, played some at first base, and did a great job on the bases for us,” he said. “Senior Mark Charles and junior Ryan O’Mara were strong bats off the bench for us, and displayed great leadership in the dugout and locker room.”