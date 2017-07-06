Nutley East captures Intermediate 50/70 Baseball championship

NUTLEY, NJ – Nutley East won the District 8 Intermediate 50/70 Baseball championship. The team won the title at the Nutley East Backfield on June 30. Pictured in the back row, players, left to right: Christopher Lamond, Jack Bumpus, Kai Madrazo, Evan Cirone, Sean Mahar, Jonathan Velez, and Brian Conte. Kneeling, left to right: Ben Wuebben, Armani Calvo, Alex Sanchez and Joe Benenato. The manager is Chris Lamond, far left, and the coaches are Rob Conte, standing third from right, and Sean English, standing far right. Not pictured is player Anthony Dodds. The team currentley is competing in the Section 2 tournament.