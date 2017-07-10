Nutley HS baseball team shows strong commitment during successful summer play

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School Raiders Summer League baseball team is having a good season with a recent 4-2-2 record in High School Developmental League Essex Senior Division play.

The Raiders, under head coach Phil Agosta, have four games remaining and hope to qualify for a spot in the end-of-season tournament against the other top teams from Bergen and Union counties.

“All the kids are doing a great job and have been focused each game we’ve played,” said Agosta, who also is the NHS varsity assistant baseball coach. “Like I had said before, it can be tough to get kids in the summer to concentrate on league games with all of the other activities and events going on in their daily lives. Some of the younger players who are trying to grab a varsity spot in 2018 have been impressive. Two pitchers, Wesley Gardner and Ed Greig, have done well in the games they have pitched for us.”

Ryan O’Mara also has shown he can be an offensive force next season, said Agosta. O’Mara is leading the summer team in hitting with some clutch hits.

In addition, Giacamo Antonicello, who will be a junior next season, has played well at second, third and shortstop this summer, noted Agosta.

Overall, the Raiders have shown a strong commitment this summer.

“We have a very good blend of varsity players and players who played freshman and JV in our program in 2017 and all of the kids on our summer team have stepped up to help us,” Agosta said. “Although we’ve made our share of mistakes, it’s good that it is happening now, so we can correct them and make adjustments and get ready for next spring. I have been impressed with the entire team, and I think the future looks solid for Nutley High School Baseball over the next several years.”