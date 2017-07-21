Nutley HS baseball team finishes runner-up in league tournament to cap successful summer play

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School baseball team enjoyed a successful summer in the High School Developmental League Essex Senior Division.

The Raiders reached the championship game of the league’s Gold Division, but lost to West Essex, 8-4, July 20.

The Raiders took a 3-1 lead into the second inning but made some mental defensive mistakes and West Essex was able to capitalize on it. NHS also had some opportunities offensively while it was trying to rally back into the game, but couldn’t come up with the big hit.

Dan Jennings and Peter Lopez each had two hits in the loss.

“Overall we finished 8-5-2 in the Summer Developmental League and I told the kids after the game that even though we didn’t get the final win tonight, we saw a lot of positive things throughout the summer season on the field and I was impressed with the way the team fought each night through the heat and distractions that the summer can bring for high school kids,” said NHS head coach Phil Agosta, who is also the Raiders assistant varsity coach during the high school season in the spring. “I also told all of them that even though the summer season has ended, it doesn’t mean that they need to stop working hard. There will be a lot of competition in the spring to even make our program and they need to all be ready for whatever comes their way.

“By making themselves better baseball players, will only result in making the entire Nutley High School Baseball program that much better. We have a lot of talent in the program and more coming up through our Little Leagues and Feeder Baseball League Programs that should keep us very successful in the SEC (Super Essex Conference) over the next several years.”