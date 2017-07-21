Nutley American Little League 12-year-old All-Star baseball team wins District 8 tourney title and finishes runner-up in Section 2 tourney

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley American Little League 12-year-old All-Star baseball team this summer won the District 8 tournament championship and advanced to the Section 2 tournament final where they were defeated 5-4 in eight innings by Washington Park of Jersey City in an absolute classic game.

Most of these players were trying to make it back to the state tournament where they went two years ago as 10-year-olds.

The team hit 30 home runs in 10 games, played great together as a team, and it took a team with lights-out pitching to beat them in the end. It was a great run!