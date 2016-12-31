Orange HS boys’ basketball team wins Soaring Eagles Tournament title at Union City

UNION CITY, NJ – The Orange High School boys’ varsity basketball team defeated host Union City and Columbia to win the Soaring Eagles Tournament title at Union City.

The Tornadoes improved to a 4-0 record with the victories.

The Tornadoes defeated Union City, 54-45, in the first round on Dec. 27. Zahier Childs had 18 points; Rasheed Boyd had 14 points and 16 rebounds; Wesley Lafluer had two points and 11 assists and Quasean Waithe had eight points.

Childs had 18 points to lead OHS to a 55-41 win over Columbia in the final on Dec. 29. Child was named the tournament Most Valuable Player. D’Angelo Blackmand had 11 points; Boyd had eight points and 11 rebounds and Lafleur added six points and 10 assists.

In earlier action, the Tornadoes defeated Livingston, 103, 79, Dec. 22. Lafluer had 12 points, 21 assists; Boyd had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Childs led all scorers with 25 points. Armand Jacques had 19 points and Mischael Noelvil had 10 points to lead five players in double figures.