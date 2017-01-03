Orange HS girls’ basketball team enjoys good 4-2 start

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team has enjoyed a good start to the season.

The Tornadoes defeated Mahwah before losing to Fair Lawn in the Mahwah Christmas Tournament to move to a 4-2 record.

Imani May had 16 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and six steals and Lorenzia Hammer had 12 points, eight rebounds, six blocks and four steals to lead the Tornadoes to a 40-34 win over Mahwah in the first round of the Mahwah Christmas Tournament on Dec. 27. Imani Paul had five points and six rebounds; Jonai Hill had four points and Ckayla Jamaruth had three points.

Hammer had 17 points and May had 15 points in the 52-44 loss to Fair Lawn on Dec. 29 in the Mahwah final. Jamaruth had nine points.

OHS started 3-0 with wins over Arts, 50-49, Dec. 16, at home; Caldwell, 45-34, Dec. 20, in Caldwell; and Weequahic, 64-19, Dec. 19, at home. OHS fell to Chatham, 50-31, Dec. 23, home.