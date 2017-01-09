Orange HS girls’ basketball team keeps up winning ways

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Verona and Irvington to improve to an impressive 6-2 record.

Lorenzia Hammer had 18 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks and Imani May had 16 points, six rebounds, seven assists and eight steals to lead the Tornadoes to a 48-17 win over Verona on Jan. 3 in Verona. Ckayla Jamaruth had 12 points.

May had 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and eight steals in the 50-19 home win over Irvington on Jan. 5. Hammer had 16 points, 15 rebounds, five steals and five blocks; Jamaruth posted seven points and three steals; and Imani Paul had five points and five rebounds.