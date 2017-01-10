Orange HS, East Orange Campus HS boys’ basketball teams to meet in annual OHS M.L.K. Classic

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School and East Orange Campus High School boys’ basketball teams will meet in the seventh annual OHS M.L.K. Classic on Monday, Jan. 16, at 5 p.m.

The teams have played in the O.H.S. M.L.K. Classic each year for the past several years. In last season’s meeting, the EOCHS Jaguars won, 80-63.

Tornadoes improve to 6-0 on season

The OHS boys’ basketball team continued its unbeaten start to the season.

D’Angelo Blackmand scored 24 points and Zahier Childs scored 13 in the 63-56 win over University on Jan. 3 in Newark. Henry Jean-Baptiste had nine points; Armand Jaques had eight and Wesley Lafluer had seven points for the Tornadoes. Rasheed Boyd added two points.

LaFluer had 15 points, eight assists and six steals in the 62-46 win over North 13th St. Tech on Jan. 5 in Newark. Blackman had 12 points and grabbed 12 boards; Childs scored 13 and Michael Noelvil had nine points for the Tornadoes, who improved to 6-0 on the season.

OHS schedule:

Jan. 10, at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Jan. 12, Verona, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14, at Shabazz, 2 p.m.

Jan. 16, Seventh annual OHS MLK Classic, vs. East Orange Campus, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 17, Newark Collegiate Academy, 7 p.m.

Jaguars post second win

The EOCHS Jaguars earned their second win of the season with a 54-39 victory over Plainfield at the New Year’s Tip-Off at West Orange HS. Mekhi Chester had 16 points; Obi Madaubuchi had 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks; and Dwight Pressley had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Jaguars, who improved to a 2-6 record.

In earlier action, the Jaguars lost a heartbreaking 61-60 overtime decision to University on Jan. 5 at EOCHS. Nyreese Benders hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give University the win.

EOCHS schedule:

Jan. 12, Central, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14, at Newark Tech, 1 p.m.

Jan. 16, at Orange, 5 p.m.

Jan. 17, at West Side, 7 p.m.