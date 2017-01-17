Orange HS girls’ hoops’ four-game win streak ends; moves to 8-3

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team enjoyed a four-game winning streak that was snapped with a tough 29-24 loss to Bayonne on Jan. 16. Lorenzia Hammer had five points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks and Imani May had six points, six steals and six rebounds for OHS, which moved to an 8-3 record.

Hammer had 18 points with 10 rebounds andMay had 16 points, eight assists, six steals and five rebounds in the 60-30 home win over Barringer on Jan. 10. Jonai Hill also had seven points for OHS.

Hammer had nine points, 16 rebounds and 10 blocks to lead the Tornadoes to a 40-34 win at Cedar Grove on Jan. 12. May had 12 points and seven assists, Chayla Jamaruth had 12 points and three rebounds and Imani Paul had four points and eight rebounds.